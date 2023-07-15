On Air: Federal News Network
Ons Jabeur plays Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon women’s final

The Associated Press
July 15, 2023 2:13 am
< a min read
      

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur or Marketa Vondrousova will become a first-time Grand Slam champion when they play each other in the Wimbledon women’s final.

They go into Saturday’s title match with a combined record of 0-3 in major finals.

The No. 6-seeded Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, was the runner-up at the All England Club and at the U.S. Open last season.

She is the only Arab woman or North African woman to participate in a Grand Slam singles final.

The unseeded Vondrousova, a 24-year-old from the Czech Republic, lost in the 2019 French Open final as a teenager.

She is the first unseeded finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King made it that far in 1963.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

