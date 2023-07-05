Orioles aim to break road losing streak, face the Yankees

Baltimore Orioles (49-35, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (48-38, third in the AL East) New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (8-4, 5.04 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Yankees: Randy Vasquez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -125, Yankees +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Baltimore Orioles (49-35, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (48-38, third in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (8-4, 5.04 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Yankees: Randy Vasquez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -125, Yankees +105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to the New York Yankees looking to break a three-game road losing streak.

New York has gone 27-19 at home and 48-38 overall. The Yankees rank fifth in MLB play with 122 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Baltimore has a 23-17 record on the road and a 49-35 record overall. The Orioles are eighth in the AL with 98 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Yankees have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 RBI for the Yankees. Josh Donaldson is 3-for-31 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Adam Frazier has 11 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 12-for-39 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.