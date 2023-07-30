Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

New York Yankees (55-49, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (63-41, first in the AL East) Baltimore; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (2-4, 6.46 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -129, Yankees +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Baltimore is 31-21 at home and 63-41 overall. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .417.

New York has a 23-25 record in road games and a 55-49 record overall. The Yankees have a 36-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Sunday for the 13th time this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 17 doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .267 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 10-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .298 for the Yankees. Harrison Bader is 9-for-33 with a double over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .194 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 5-5, .217 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

