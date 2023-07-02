On Air: Federal News Network
Orioles host the Twins on home losing streak

The Associated Press
July 2, 2023
Minnesota Twins (42-42, first in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (48-33, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Orioles: Cole Irvin (1-3, 7.18 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -121, Orioles +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Minnesota Twins looking to stop their four-game home skid.

Baltimore is 25-18 in home games and 48-33 overall. The Orioles are 32-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Minnesota is 42-42 overall and 19-23 in road games. The Twins have hit 108 total home runs to rank eighth in the majors.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has 11 doubles and 11 home runs for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 12-for-43 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 16 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs while hitting .217 for the Twins. Max Kepler is 10-for-33 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .209 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Twins: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Royce Lewis: day-to-day (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Lopez: 15-Day IL (mental health), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

