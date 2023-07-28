Orioles host the Yankees to begin 3-game series

New York Yankees (54-48, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (62-40, first in the AL East) Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 6.91 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -121, Orioles +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the New York Yankees on Friday to open a three-game series.

Baltimore is 30-20 in home games and 62-40 overall. The Orioles have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .318.

New York is 22-24 on the road and 54-48 overall. The Yankees have gone 35-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays leads the Orioles with a .292 batting average, and has 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 20 walks and 40 RBI. Adley Rutschman is 9-for-39 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs while hitting .264 for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 6-for-38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .212 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Gunnar Henderson: day-to-day (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

