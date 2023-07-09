Orioles take win streak into matchup with the Twins

Baltimore Orioles (53-35, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-45, second in the AL Central) Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.73 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.42 ERA, .98 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -159, Orioles +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 26-21 in home games and 45-45 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has a 27-17 record on the road and a 53-35 record overall. The Orioles are 36-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Orioles hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 15 home runs while slugging .443. Carlos Correa is 12-for-42 with two doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has a .309 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 22 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Adley Rutschman is 12-for-40 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .245 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

