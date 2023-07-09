On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles take win streak into matchup with the Twins

The Associated Press
July 9, 2023 3:58 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (53-35, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-45, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.73 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.42 ERA, .98 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -159, Orioles +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Baltimore Orioles (53-35, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-45, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.73 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.42 ERA, .98 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -159, Orioles +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Absolute Software: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Benjamin Koshy of the Indian Health Service will explore cybersecurity initiatives and modernization at IHS. In addition, Torsten George of Absolute Software will provide an industry perspective.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 26-21 in home games and 45-45 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .309 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has a 27-17 record on the road and a 53-35 record overall. The Orioles are 36-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Orioles hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 15 home runs while slugging .443. Carlos Correa is 12-for-42 with two doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has a .309 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 22 doubles, two triples and eight home runs. Adley Rutschman is 12-for-40 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .245 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News