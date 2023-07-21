On Air: Federal News Network
Orioles try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Rays

The Associated Press
July 21, 2023 4:00 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (59-37, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (60-40, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (6-4, 3.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (10-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -158, Orioles +135; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Tampa Bay Rays aiming to prolong a six-game road winning streak.

Tampa Bay is 60-40 overall and 35-16 at home. Rays hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in the majors.

Baltimore is 59-37 overall and 29-17 in road games. The Orioles have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.20.

The teams play Friday for the seventh time this season. The Orioles are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 10 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 7-for-31 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Adam Frazier has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 45 RBI for the Orioles. Anthony Santander is 10-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored by five runs

Orioles: 8-2, .259 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Francisco Mejia: day-to-day (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

