On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Orioles visit the Twins on 3-game road win streak

The Associated Press
July 8, 2023 4:00 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (52-35, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-44, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.19 ERA, .90 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Baltimore Orioles (52-35, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-44, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.19 ERA, .90 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Verizon: No federal law enforcement organization works alone. Take a peek behind the scenes at NCIS, the U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service and hear from people inside these organizations about what’s driving technology modernization efforts.

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Minnesota Twins aiming to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Minnesota is 45-44 overall and 26-20 at home. The Twins have a 25-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore is 52-35 overall and 26-17 in road games. The Orioles have a 35-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .226 for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 12-for-34 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 13 doubles and 11 home runs for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 11-for-35 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .236 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by two runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (achilles), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|14 Power Breakfast: Doing Business with...
7|14 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
7|14 Dashboard in a Day - SkyPoint Cloud
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories