Orioles visit the Twins on 3-game road win streak

Baltimore Orioles (52-35, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (45-44, first in the AL Central) Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.19 ERA, .90 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Twins: Sonny Gray (4-2, 2.40 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles visit the Minnesota Twins aiming to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Minnesota is 45-44 overall and 26-20 at home. The Twins have a 25-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Baltimore is 52-35 overall and 26-17 in road games. The Orioles have a 35-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 38 RBI while hitting .226 for the Twins. Royce Lewis is 12-for-34 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 13 doubles and 11 home runs for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 11-for-35 with three doubles, a triple and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .236 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose De Leon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (achilles), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.