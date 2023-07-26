On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Phillies and Orioles square off with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press
July 26, 2023 3:58 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (62-39, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-47, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (6-5, 3.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.07 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -118, Orioles -101; over/under is 9 runs

Baltimore Orioles (62-39, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-47, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (6-5, 3.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.07 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -118, Orioles -101; over/under is 9 runs

        Federal News Network's Cyber Leaders Exchange: Discover the ways that agencies lead the way as the government “fundamentally re-imagines America’s cyber social construct”. Register today!

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 54-47 record overall and a 27-20 record in home games. The Phillies have gone 21-12 in games decided by one run.

Baltimore has a 62-39 record overall and a 32-19 record in road games. The Orioles have a 19-10 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 5-for-38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 17 doubles and 13 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 9-for-26 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 6-4, .206 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by four runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Orioles: Gunnar Henderson: day-to-day (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|1 PFIC 2023
8|1 Quantum Speaker Series Presents:...
8|1 Reporting 101
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories