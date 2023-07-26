Phillies and Orioles square off with series tied 1-1

Baltimore Orioles (62-39, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-47, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (6-5, 3.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.07 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -118, Orioles -101; over/under is 9 runs

Baltimore Orioles (62-39, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (54-47, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (6-5, 3.05 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.07 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -118, Orioles -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 54-47 record overall and a 27-20 record in home games. The Phillies have gone 21-12 in games decided by one run.

Baltimore has a 62-39 record overall and a 32-19 record in road games. The Orioles have a 19-10 record in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 26 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 5-for-38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 17 doubles and 13 home runs for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 9-for-26 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .228 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 6-4, .206 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Orioles: Gunnar Henderson: day-to-day (back), Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.