Phillies host the Orioles on 3-game home slide

The Associated Press
July 25, 2023 4:00 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (62-38, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (53-47, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.76 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (11-4, 4.11 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -127, Orioles +107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Baltimore Orioles looking to end a three-game home skid.

Philadelphia is 53-47 overall and 26-20 in home games. The Phillies have hit 109 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Baltimore has a 32-18 record on the road and a 62-38 record overall. Orioles pitchers have a collective 4.17 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 26 home runs while slugging .432. Bryce Harper is 11-for-35 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 17 home runs while slugging .473. Jordan Westburg is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Orioles: 7-3, .215 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Orioles: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
