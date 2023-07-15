Pirates pitching prospect Quinn Priester to make major league debut Monday

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitching prospect Quinn Priester is to make his major league debut Monday night for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Saturday that the Pirates plan to call up Priester from Triple-A Indianapolis to face Cleveland. Priester was the Pirates’ first-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft.

The 22-year-old right-hander is 7-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 18 starts for Indianapolis this season.

“It’s a situation where he’s continuing to get better and deserves to get an opportunity at the major league level,” Shelton said. “We’re going to be excited about that.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
