Princess Kate visits Wimbledon. Rain interrupts play for the 2nd straight day

The Associated Press
July 4, 2023 7:37 am
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, was at a rainy Wimbledon on Tuesday and is expected to sit in the Royal Box when play begins on Centre Court.

Showers interrupted play on Day 2 at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, just like it did on the opening day.

Matches began on most courts shortly after 11 a.m. at the All England Club, but the tarps came out as the rain came down about an hour later.

Rain is forecast for much of the day Tuesday in southwest London.

The only two courts at Wimbledon with retractable roofs, Centre Court and No. 1 Court, were not scheduled to have matches until later in the day.

Elena Rybakina will open Tuesday’s Centre Court play against American opponent Shelby Rogers — the traditional spot for the defending women’s champion. The defending men’s champion, Novak Djokovic, had the honor of starting play in the main stadium on Day 1.

Djokovic’s match was delayed by rain Monday, and he even helped dry the court before play resumed. The seven-time champion ended up beating Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
