Queen Camilla attends Wimbledon, a week after Princess Kate made an appearance

The Associated Press
July 12, 2023 8:13 am
1 min read
      

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A week after Princess Kate graced Centre Court at Wimbledon by taking a seat in the Royal Box, Queen Camilla made an appearance at the Grand Slam tennis tournament on Wednesday.

The queen, the wife of King Charles III, was wearing a white dress at the All England Club, where the players on court dress all in white.

When she arrived at the club, Camilla met with some ball boys and ball girls — the kids who run across the court chasing stray balls after a point is finished or a serve goes awry.

The first match on Centre Court was a rematch of last year’s women’s final, with defending champion Elena Rybakina playing Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. In the later match, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz was to face Holger Rune for a spot in the semifinals.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, sat in the Royal Box on Day 2 of the tournament. Others to sit in the section reserved mainly for royalty and celebrities include David Beckham and members of the England national soccer team who are injured and will miss the Women’s World Cup.

Queen Camilla wasn’t the only royal in the Royal Box on Wednesday, however. Prince Albert II of Monaco was also scheduled to be in attendance.

Prince Albert is the son of the late Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories