On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rays and Royals postponed by rain in 1st game back from All-Star break

AVERY OSEN
July 14, 2023 8:51 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The game scheduled for Friday night between the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals was postponed because of rain.

To make it up, the teams will play a split doubleheader Saturday, with the opener starting at 1:10 p.m. and the nightcap beginning at 6:10 p.m.

Tyler Glasnow had been set to pitch for the Rays against Alec Marsh. Both were pushed back to Saturday’s opener.

Glasnow hasn’t received...

READ MORE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The game scheduled for Friday night between the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals was postponed because of rain.

To make it up, the teams will play a split doubleheader Saturday, with the opener starting at 1:10 p.m. and the nightcap beginning at 6:10 p.m.

Tyler Glasnow had been set to pitch for the Rays against Alec Marsh. Both were pushed back to Saturday’s opener.

Glasnow hasn’t received a decision since June 14 when Tampa Bay beat Oakland.

        Insight by Workday: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, host Jason Miller and his guest, Gary Washington, of the USDA will dive into IT modernization, goals and insights at the USDA. In addition, Wayne Bobby, of Workday Federal will provide an industry perspective.

Tampa Bay right-hander Zach Eflin is slated to start the second game against Brady Singer.

Both teams get an extra day of rest coming out of the All-Star break.

In their final game before the break, the Rays beat Atlanta to stop a seven-game losing streak. They enter the second half with the best record in the American League at 58-35.

Kansas City is last in the AL Central at 26-65.

The game was called off about three hours prior to the scheduled first pitch after thunderstorms pelted the Kansas City area.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News