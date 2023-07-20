On Air: Federal News Network
Rays begin 4-game series against the Orioles

The Associated Press
July 20, 2023 3:58 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (58-37, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (60-39, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (3-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -184, Orioles +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday to open a four-game series.

Tampa Bay has gone 35-15 in home games and 60-39 overall. The Rays have the best team ERA in the AL at 3.72.

Baltimore is 58-37 overall and 28-17 in road games. The Orioles have gone 38-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Orioles hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .320 for the Rays. Luke Raley is 9-for-32 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles and 13 home runs for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 12-for-39 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 3-7, .217 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored by six runs

Orioles: 8-2, .290 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories