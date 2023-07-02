Rookie Tanner Bibee, 3 relievers combine on five-hitter as Guardians beat Cubs 6-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Tanner Bibee and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night. Bibee (5-2) tossed three-hit ball into the sixth while outpitching Marcus Stroman, and the Guardians came out on top in a game delayed 2 hours, 45 minutes at the start because of rain. Amed Rosario lined a two-run single in the third. Andrés Giménez chased Stroman (9-6) with an RBI... READ MORE

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Tanner Bibee and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night.

Bibee (5-2) tossed three-hit ball into the sixth while outpitching Marcus Stroman, and the Guardians came out on top in a game delayed 2 hours, 45 minutes at the start because of rain.

Amed Rosario lined a two-run single in the third. Andrés Giménez chased Stroman (9-6) with an RBI single in a four-run sixth, and the Guardians bounced back after getting pounded 10-1 the previous night. The Cubs had matched a season high with their five straight losses after winning 11 of 13.

Bibee went 5 2/3 innings and matched a season high with nine strikeouts while walking two. The 24-year-old right-hander threw 96 pitches — 63 strikes — and improved to 4-1 in his past five starts.

Sam Hentges, Nick Sandlin and Eli Morgan combined to finish Cleveland’s seventh shutout.

Stroman dropped his second straight start after winning seven in a row. The right-hander lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits

Stroman looked sharp in the early going, after giving up six runs in last Sunday’s loss to St. Louis in London and exiting with a blister on his right index finger. He retired the first eight batters before Cleveland grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third.

Bo Naylor walked. Steven Kwan doubled on a ball that first baseman Jared Young deflected, and Rosario then drove them in with a line-drive single to center.

The Guardians broke it open in the sixth.

José Ramírez singled and came around on Giménez’s hit. Will Brennan greeted Julian Merryweather with an RBI single. Two more runs came in when Myles Straw singled and center fielder Cody Bellinger let the ball get past him, making it 6-0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie was in Cleveland after getting a second opinion on the strained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. “I just think he’s taking some time to try to process everything he’s been told, which is a lot as you can imagine,” manager Terry Francona said. … RHP Peyton Battenfield (right shoulder stiffness) is scheduled to throw 65 pitches for Double-A Akron in a rehab outing on Tuesday.

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki (stiff neck) was in the lineup as the designated hitter after missing the previous three games. … LHP Brandon Hughes (surgical debridement of left knee) was headed to Arizona to begin rehabRHP Jameson Taillon (2-6, 6.90). … Manager David Ross said the reports on 3B Patrick Wisdom (sprained right wrist) — on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa — are positive. “He’s progressing well. No setbacks,” Ross said.

UP NEXT

The weekend series wraps up with RHP Aaron Civale (2-2, 3.18 ERA) starting for Cleveland and RHP Jameson Taillon (2-6, 6.90) pitching for Chicago. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.