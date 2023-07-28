On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Russian and Belarusian players banned from a women’s tennis tournament in Prague

The Associated Press
July 28, 2023 8:25 am
< a min read
      

PRAGUE (AP) — Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to participate in next week’s Prague Open, the organizers of the women’s tennis event said Friday.

The announcement came a day after police prevented a Russian player from entering the country, organizers said.

Miroslav Malý, the director of the hard-court tournament, didn’t identify the player. Malý said she was the first participant with a Russian passport to arrive in the country.

He said organizers...

READ MORE

PRAGUE (AP) — Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to participate in next week’s Prague Open, the organizers of the women’s tennis event said Friday.

The announcement came a day after police prevented a Russian player from entering the country, organizers said.

Miroslav Malý, the director of the hard-court tournament, didn’t identify the player. Malý said she was the first participant with a Russian passport to arrive in the country.

He said organizers approached other Russian and Belarusian players through the Women’s Tennis Association to tell them not to travel to Prague.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In our new ebook, we look at sweeping federal initiatives and agency-specific efforts to empower the government’s cyber workforce — featuring from Air Force, FEMA, DoD, DHS, Navy and OPM leaders.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus was to play singles in Prague while three Russians, Diana Shnaider, Polina Kudermetova and Erika Andreeva, were to play in qualifying.

The WTA Tour allows Russians and Belarusians to play tournaments as neutral athletes.

The Czech government has banned athletes from Russia and Belarus from sports competitions on Czech territory because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva was banned from entering Poland for a WTA tournament in Warsaw.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|3 Medical Simulation Expo at Defense...
8|3 govDelivery Feature Focus
8|3 Introduction to Cognitive Radar and EW
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories