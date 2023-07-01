MLB
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-154
|Boston
|+130
|at BALTIMORE
|-126
|Minnesota
|+108
|at TEXAS
|-134
|Houston
|+114
|Chicago White Sox
|-180
|at OAKLAND
|+152
|Tampa Bay
|-134
|at SEATTLE
|+114
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-162
|at CINCINNATI
|+136
|Milwaukee
|-152
|at PITTSBURGH
|+128
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-215
|Washington
|+180
|at ATLANTA
|-168
|Miami
|+142
|at N.Y METS
|-148
|San Francisco
|+126
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-136
|Cleveland
|+116
|LA Dodgers
|-250
|at KANSAS CITY
|+205
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|-120
|Arizona
|+102
