MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-116
|at BALTIMORE
|-102
|at TORONTO
|-190
|Boston
|+160
|at TEXAS
|-130
|Houston
|+110
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|Tampa Bay
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-250
|Washington
|+205
|at ATLANTA
|-184
|Miami
|+154
|Milwaukee
|-116
|at PITTSBURGH
|-102
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-116
|at N.Y METS
|-102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-205
|at KANSAS CITY
|+172
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|Cleveland
|-124
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+106
|Detroit
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Arizona
|-126
|at LA ANGELS
|+108
