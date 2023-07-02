MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -116 at BALTIMORE -102 at TORONTO -190 Boston +160 at TEXAS -130 Houston +110 at OAKLAND OFF Chicago White Sox OFF at SEATTLE -142 Tampa Bay +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -250 Washington +205 at ATLANTA -184 Miami +154 Milwaukee -116 at PITTSBURGH -102 at CINCINNATI OFF San Diego OFF San Francisco -116 at N.Y METS -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -205 at KANSAS CITY +172 N.Y Yankees -116 at ST. LOUIS -102 Cleveland -124 at CHICAGO CUBS +106 Detroit OFF at COLORADO OFF Arizona -126 at LA ANGELS +108

