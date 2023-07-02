On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
July 2, 2023 12:08 am
MLB
Sunday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

Minnesota
-116
at BALTIMORE
-102

at TORONTO
-190
Boston
+160

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -116 at BALTIMORE -102
at TORONTO -190 Boston +160
at TEXAS -130 Houston +110
at OAKLAND OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
at SEATTLE -142 Tampa Bay +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -250 Washington +205
at ATLANTA -184 Miami +154
Milwaukee -116 at PITTSBURGH -102
at CINCINNATI OFF San Diego OFF
San Francisco -116 at N.Y METS -102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -205 at KANSAS CITY +172
N.Y Yankees -116 at ST. LOUIS -102
Cleveland -124 at CHICAGO CUBS +106
Detroit OFF at COLORADO OFF
Arizona -126 at LA ANGELS +108

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

