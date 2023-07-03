On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 3, 2023 12:55 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Monday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at TEXAS
-118
Houston
+100

Baltimore
-112
at N.Y YANKEES
-104

        Insight by Optum Serve: During this exclusive webinar,...

READ MORE

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -118 Houston +100
Baltimore -112 at N.Y YANKEES -104
at MINNESOTA -235 Kansas City +194

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -118 at MILWAUKEE +100
Cincinnati -136 at WASHINGTON +116
at MIAMI -120 St. Louis +102
at LA DODGERS OFF Pittsburgh OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -164 at CLEVELAND +138
at SAN DIEGO OFF LA Angels OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -136 Seattle +115

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News