MLB
Monday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at TEXAS
-118
Houston
+100
Baltimore
-112
at N.Y YANKEES
-104
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-118
|Houston
|+100
|Baltimore
|-112
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-104
|at MINNESOTA
|-235
|Kansas City
|+194
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-118
|at MILWAUKEE
|+100
|Cincinnati
|-136
|at WASHINGTON
|+116
|at MIAMI
|-120
|St. Louis
|+102
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-164
|at CLEVELAND
|+138
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-136
|Seattle
|+115
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.