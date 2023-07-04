On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
July 4, 2023 12:55 am
MLB
Tuesday
MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -120 Baltimore +102
at BOSTON OFF Texas OFF
at MINNESOTA -235 Kansas City +194
at DETROIT -174 Oakland +146
Toronto -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -120 at WASHINGTON +102
at MIAMI -168 St. Louis +142
N.Y Mets -112 at ARIZONA -104
at MILWAUKEE -118 Chicago Cubs +100
at LA DODGERS -210 Pittsburgh +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -188 Colorado +158
at TAMPA BAY -146 Philadelphia +124
at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Seattle +114
at SAN DIEGO -200 LA Angels +168
Atlanta -120 at CLEVELAND +102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
