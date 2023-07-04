MLB

Tuesday

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -120 Baltimore +102 at BOSTON OFF Texas OFF at MINNESOTA -235 Kansas City +194 at DETROIT -174 Oakland +146 Toronto -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -120 at WASHINGTON +102 at MIAMI -168 St. Louis +142 N.Y Mets -112 at ARIZONA -104 at MILWAUKEE -118 Chicago Cubs +100 at LA DODGERS -210 Pittsburgh +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -188 Colorado +158 at TAMPA BAY -146 Philadelphia +124 at SAN FRANCISCO -134 Seattle +114 at SAN DIEGO -200 LA Angels +168 Atlanta -120 at CLEVELAND +102

