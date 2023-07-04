MLB
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-120
|Baltimore
|+102
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-235
|Kansas City
|+194
|at DETROIT
|-174
|Oakland
|+146
|Toronto
|-126
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-120
|at WASHINGTON
|+102
|at MIAMI
|-168
|St. Louis
|+142
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at ARIZONA
|-104
|at MILWAUKEE
|-118
|Chicago Cubs
|+100
|at LA DODGERS
|-210
|Pittsburgh
|+176
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-188
|Colorado
|+158
|at TAMPA BAY
|-146
|Philadelphia
|+124
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-134
|Seattle
|+114
|at SAN DIEGO
|-200
|LA Angels
|+168
|Atlanta
|-120
|at CLEVELAND
|+102
