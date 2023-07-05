MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -225 Oakland +188 Baltimore -126 at N.Y YANKEES +108 Texas -116 at BOSTON -102 at MINNESOTA -250 Kansas City +205 Toronto -124 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI OFF St. Louis OFF Cincinnati -130 at WASHINGTON +110 Chicago Cubs -148 at MILWAUKEE +126 N.Y Mets -116 at ARIZONA -102 at LA DODGERS -250 Pittsburgh +205

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -235 Colorado +194 at TAMPA BAY -136 Philadelphia +116 Atlanta -156 at CLEVELAND +132 at SAN DIEGO -172 LA Angels +144 at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Seattle +136

