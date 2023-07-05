MLB
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-225
|Oakland
|+188
|Baltimore
|-126
|at N.Y YANKEES
|+108
|Texas
|-116
|at BOSTON
|-102
|at MINNESOTA
|-250
|Kansas City
|+205
|Toronto
|-124
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|-130
|at WASHINGTON
|+110
|Chicago Cubs
|-148
|at MILWAUKEE
|+126
|N.Y Mets
|-116
|at ARIZONA
|-102
|at LA DODGERS
|-250
|Pittsburgh
|+205
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-235
|Colorado
|+194
|at TAMPA BAY
|-136
|Philadelphia
|+116
|Atlanta
|-156
|at CLEVELAND
|+132
|at SAN DIEGO
|-172
|LA Angels
|+144
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-162
|Seattle
|+136
