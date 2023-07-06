On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 6, 2023 12:10 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Thursday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at DETROIT
-164
Oakland
+138

Toronto
-124
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
+106

        Insight by Verizon: No federal law enforcement...

READ MORE

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -164 Oakland +138
Toronto -124 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +106
Baltimore -120 at N.Y YANKEES +102
at CLEVELAND -200 Kansas City +168
Texas -138 at BOSTON +118
at HOUSTON OFF Seattle OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Toronto OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -116 at WASHINGTON -102
Chicago Cubs -142 at MILWAUKEE +120
at MIAMI -142 St. Louis +120
at ARIZONA -130 N.Y Mets +110
at LA DODGERS -245 Pittsburgh +200

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY OFF Philadelphia OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|12 Orange County Cybersecurity Conference
7|12 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
7|12 The AI Revolution in Government: How...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories