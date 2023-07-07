On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 7, 2023 12:53 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Friday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

Toronto
-148
at DETROIT
+126

at BOSTON
OFF
Oakland
OFF

        Insight by Verizon: No federal law enforcement organization works...

READ MORE

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -148 at DETROIT +126
at BOSTON OFF Oakland OFF
at CLEVELAND -190 Kansas City +160
Seattle -112 at HOUSTON -104
at MINNESOTA -154 Baltimore +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -124 at MIAMI +106
at MILWAUKEE -134 Cincinnati +114
at SAN DIEGO -130 N.Y Mets +110
at ARIZONA OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Colorado OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -120 at TAMPA BAY +102
Texas -148 at WASHINGTON +126
at N.Y YANKEES -168 Chicago Cubs +142
St. Louis -112 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -104
at LA DODGERS -174 LA Angels +148

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|13 Intelligence & National Security...
7|13 DigiMarCon Hawaii & Pacific 2023 -...
7|13 Sustainability And Energy Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories