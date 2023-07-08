MLB

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON OFF Oakland OFF at CLEVELAND OFF Kansas City OFF Toronto -165 at DETROIT +140 Seattle -130 at HOUSTON +110 Baltimore -115 at MINNESOTA -105

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -125 Philadelphia +105 at MILWAUKEE OFF Cincinnati OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -230 Colorado +195 at ARIZONA OFF Pittsburgh OFF at SAN DIEGO -178 N.Y Mets +150

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -195 at WASHINGTON +165 at N.Y YANKEES -155 Chicago Cubs +135 Atlanta -115 at TAMPA BAY -105 St. Louis -140 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +120

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

