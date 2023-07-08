On Air: Federal News Network
MLB
Sunday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at BOSTON
OFF
Oakland
OFF

at CLEVELAND
OFF
Kansas City
OFF

at BOSTON OFF Oakland OFF
at CLEVELAND OFF Kansas City OFF
Toronto -165 at DETROIT +140
Seattle -130 at HOUSTON +110
Baltimore -115 at MINNESOTA -105

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -125 Philadelphia +105
at MILWAUKEE OFF Cincinnati OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -230 Colorado +195
at ARIZONA OFF Pittsburgh OFF
at SAN DIEGO -178 N.Y Mets +150

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -195 at WASHINGTON +165
at N.Y YANKEES -155 Chicago Cubs +135
Atlanta -115 at TAMPA BAY -105
St. Louis -140 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +120

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories