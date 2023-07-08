MLB
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
|Toronto
|-165
|at DETROIT
|+140
|Seattle
|-130
|at HOUSTON
|+110
|Baltimore
|-115
|at MINNESOTA
|-105
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-125
|Philadelphia
|+105
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-230
|Colorado
|+195
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-178
|N.Y Mets
|+150
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-195
|at WASHINGTON
|+165
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-155
|Chicago Cubs
|+135
|Atlanta
|-115
|at TAMPA BAY
|-105
|St. Louis
|-140
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+120
