MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -141 Cleveland +120 Tampa Bay -303 at KANSAS CITY +240 at LA ANGELS -156 Houston +132 Minnesota -189 at OAKLAND +160 at SEATTLE -169 Detroit +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -116 at PHILADELPHIA -102 San Francisco -149 at PITTSBURGH +130 LA Dodgers -126 at N.Y METS +108 Milwaukee -120 at CINCINNATI +102 at ST. LOUIS -169 Washington +140

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -122 Miami +104 at TORONTO -179 Arizona +150 at ATLANTA -245 Chicago White Sox +200 Boston -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +100 N.Y Yankees -200 at COLORADO +165

