On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 13, 2023 11:37 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Friday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at TEXAS
-141
Cleveland
+120

Tampa Bay
-303
at KANSAS CITY
+240

        Insight by Absolute Software: During this exclusive CISO...

READ MORE

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -141 Cleveland +120
Tampa Bay -303 at KANSAS CITY +240
at LA ANGELS -156 Houston +132
Minnesota -189 at OAKLAND +160
at SEATTLE -169 Detroit +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -116 at PHILADELPHIA -102
San Francisco -149 at PITTSBURGH +130
LA Dodgers -126 at N.Y METS +108
Milwaukee -120 at CINCINNATI +102
at ST. LOUIS -169 Washington +140

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -122 Miami +104
at TORONTO -179 Arizona +150
at ATLANTA -245 Chicago White Sox +200
Boston -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +100
N.Y Yankees -200 at COLORADO +165

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|19 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
7|19 2023 SANS CTI Survey: Keeping Up with A...
7|19 Women as Leaders
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories