The Associated Press
July 14, 2023 12:52 am
MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -156 Cleveland +132
Tampa Bay -295 at KANSAS CITY +240
at LA ANGELS -156 Houston +132
Minnesota -189 at OAKLAND +160
at SEATTLE -198 Detroit +166

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Diego -116 at PHILADELPHIA -102
San Francisco -120 at PITTSBURGH +102
Milwaukee -124 at CINCINNATI +106
LA Dodgers -126 at N.Y METS +108
at ST. LOUIS -169 Washington +140

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -116 Miami -102
at TORONTO -179 Arizona +150
at ATLANTA -255 Chicago White Sox +210
Boston -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +102
N.Y Yankees -210 at COLORADO +176

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
