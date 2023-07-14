MLB

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -156 Cleveland +132 Tampa Bay -295 at KANSAS CITY +240 at LA ANGELS -156 Houston +132 Minnesota -189 at OAKLAND +160 at SEATTLE -198 Detroit +166

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -116 at PHILADELPHIA -102 San Francisco -120 at PITTSBURGH +102 Milwaukee -124 at CINCINNATI +106 LA Dodgers -126 at N.Y METS +108 at ST. LOUIS -169 Washington +140

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -116 Miami -102 at TORONTO -179 Arizona +150 at ATLANTA -255 Chicago White Sox +210 Boston -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +102 N.Y Yankees -210 at COLORADO +176

