MLB
Sunday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at KANSAS CITY
OFF
Tampa Bay
OFF
at TEXAS
-155
Cleveland
+135
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|-155
|Cleveland
|+135
|Minnesota
|-170
|at OAKLAND
|+145
|at SEATTLE
|-215
|Detroit
|+180
|Houston
|-148
|at LA ANGELS
|+126
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-140
|San Diego
|+120
|at N.Y METS
|-125
|LA Dodgers
|+105
|at CINCINNATI
|-150
|Milwaukee
|+130
|at ST. LOUIS
|-215
|Washington
|+185
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-145
|Chicago White Sox
|+125
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-170
|Arizona
|+145
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-135
|Boston
|+115
|N.Y Yankees
|-162
|at COLORADO
|+136
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.