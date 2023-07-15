MLB

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at KANSAS CITY OFF Tampa Bay OFF at TEXAS -155 Cleveland +135 Minnesota -170 at OAKLAND +145 at SEATTLE -215 Detroit +180 Houston -148 at LA ANGELS +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH OFF San Francisco OFF at PHILADELPHIA -140 San Diego +120 at N.Y METS -125 LA Dodgers +105 at CINCINNATI -150 Milwaukee +130 at ST. LOUIS -215 Washington +185

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -145 Chicago White Sox +125 at BALTIMORE OFF Miami OFF at TORONTO -170 Arizona +145 at CHICAGO CUBS -135 Boston +115 N.Y Yankees -162 at COLORADO +136

