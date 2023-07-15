On Air: Federal News Network
MLB
Sunday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at KANSAS CITY
OFF
Tampa Bay
OFF

at TEXAS
-155
Cleveland
+135

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at KANSAS CITY OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at TEXAS -155 Cleveland +135
Minnesota -170 at OAKLAND +145
at SEATTLE -215 Detroit +180
Houston -148 at LA ANGELS +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH OFF San Francisco OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -140 San Diego +120
at N.Y METS -125 LA Dodgers +105
at CINCINNATI -150 Milwaukee +130
at ST. LOUIS -215 Washington +185

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -145 Chicago White Sox +125
at BALTIMORE OFF Miami OFF
at TORONTO -170 Arizona +145
at CHICAGO CUBS -135 Boston +115
N.Y Yankees -162 at COLORADO +136

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

