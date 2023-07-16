MLB
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-132
|at TEXAS
|+112
|Detroit
|-134
|at KANSAS CITY
|+114
|at LA ANGELS
|-126
|N.Y Yankees
|+108
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Minnesota
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-156
|at CINCINNATI
|+132
|at ST. LOUIS
|-120
|Miami
|+102
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-146
|Washington
|+124
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-130
|at PITTSBURGH
|+110
|LA Dodgers
|-110
|at BALTIMORE
|-106
