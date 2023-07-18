MLB
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-142
|Tampa Bay
|+120
|Detroit
|-136
|at KANSAS CITY
|+116
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at LA ANGELS
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Minnesota
|+112
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-134
|at CINCINNATI
|+114
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-198
|Milwaukee
|+166
|San Francisco
|-134
|at CINCINNATI
|+114
|at ATLANTA
|-215
|Arizona
|+180
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-190
|Washington
|+160
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cleveland
|-110
|at PITTSBURGH
|-106
|LA Dodgers
|-118
|at BALTIMORE
|+100
|San Diego
|-112
|at TORONTO
|-104
|at N.Y METS
|-120
|Chicago White Sox
|+102
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
