Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 18, 2023 12:55 am
MLB
Tuesday
MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -142 Tampa Bay +120
Detroit -136 at KANSAS CITY +116
N.Y Yankees -116 at LA ANGELS -102
at SEATTLE -132 Minnesota +112
at OAKLAND OFF Boston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -134 at CINCINNATI +114
at PHILADELPHIA -198 Milwaukee +166
San Francisco -134 at CINCINNATI +114
at ATLANTA -215 Arizona +180
at ST. LOUIS OFF Miami OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -190 Washington +160

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -110 at PITTSBURGH -106
LA Dodgers -118 at BALTIMORE +100
San Diego -112 at TORONTO -104
at N.Y METS -120 Chicago White Sox +102
at COLORADO OFF Houston OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

      
Top Stories