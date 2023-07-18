MLB

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -142 Tampa Bay +120 Detroit -136 at KANSAS CITY +116 N.Y Yankees -116 at LA ANGELS -102 at SEATTLE -132 Minnesota +112 at OAKLAND OFF Boston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -134 at CINCINNATI +114 at PHILADELPHIA -198 Milwaukee +166 San Francisco -134 at CINCINNATI +114 at ATLANTA -215 Arizona +180 at ST. LOUIS OFF Miami OFF at CHICAGO CUBS -190 Washington +160

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -110 at PITTSBURGH -106 LA Dodgers -118 at BALTIMORE +100 San Diego -112 at TORONTO -104 at N.Y METS -120 Chicago White Sox +102 at COLORADO OFF Houston OFF

