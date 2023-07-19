On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
July 19, 2023
MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -134 Tampa Bay +114
Boston -180 at OAKLAND +152
N.Y Yankees OFF at LA ANGELS OFF
Detroit -148 at KANSAS CITY +126
at SEATTLE -166 Minnesota +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS OFF Miami OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -178 Milwaukee +150
San Francisco -112 at CINCINNATI -104
at ATLANTA -230 Arizona +190
at CHICAGO CUBS -174 Washington +146

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cleveland -126 at PITTSBURGH +108
LA Dodgers -164 at BALTIMORE +138
Houston -166 at COLORADO +140
at TORONTO -124 San Diego +106
at N.Y METS -210 Chicago White Sox +176

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Top Stories