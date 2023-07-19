MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -134 Tampa Bay +114 Boston -180 at OAKLAND +152 N.Y Yankees OFF at LA ANGELS OFF Detroit -148 at KANSAS CITY +126 at SEATTLE -166 Minnesota +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS OFF Miami OFF at PHILADELPHIA -178 Milwaukee +150 San Francisco -112 at CINCINNATI -104 at ATLANTA -230 Arizona +190 at CHICAGO CUBS -174 Washington +146

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cleveland -126 at PITTSBURGH +108 LA Dodgers -164 at BALTIMORE +138 Houston -166 at COLORADO +140 at TORONTO -124 San Diego +106 at N.Y METS -210 Chicago White Sox +176

