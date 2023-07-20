MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -152 at KANSAS CITY +128 at SEATTLE -154 Minnesota +130 at TAMPA BAY -184 Baltimore +154 Houston -188 at OAKLAND +158

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -188 Arizona +158 Milwaukee -118 at PHILADELPHIA +100 San Francisco -122 at CINCINNATI +104 at CHICAGO CUBS -126 St. Louis +108

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Diego -118 at TORONTO +100 at N.Y METS -142 Chicago White Sox +120

