MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-255
|Kansas City
|+210
|Toronto
|-136
|at SEATTLE
|+116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-178
|Baltimore
|+150
|at MINNESOTA
|-156
|Chicago White Sox
|+132
|Houston
|-198
|at OAKLAND
|+166
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-166
|Colorado
|+140
|St. Louis
|-124
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+106
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-188
|at WASHINGTON
|+158
|Atlanta
|-124
|at MILWAUKEE
|+106
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at BOSTON
|-104
|at TEXAS
|-126
|LA Dodgers
|+108
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at BOSTON
|-104
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|at LA ANGELS
|-190
|Pittsburgh
|+160
