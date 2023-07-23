MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -188 Kansas City +158 Seattle -120 at MINNESOTA +102 Texas -112 at HOUSTON -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON OFF Colorado OFF at MILWAUKEE -130 Cincinnati +110 at SAN DIEGO -245 Pittsburgh +200 at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF San Francisco OFF at PHILADELPHIA -132 Baltimore +112 at LA DODGERS -132 Toronto +112

