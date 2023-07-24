On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press
July 24, 2023 12:54 am
< a min read
      

MLB
Monday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at CLEVELAND
-196
Kansas City
+164

Seattle
-120
at MINNESOTA
+102

        Insight by Carahsoft: In our new ebook, we...

READ MORE

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -196 Kansas City +164
Seattle -120 at MINNESOTA +102
Texas -112 at HOUSTON -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF Colorado OFF
at MILWAUKEE -122 Cincinnati +104
at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF
at SAN DIEGO -250 Pittsburgh +205

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT OFF San Francisco OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -130 Baltimore +110
at LA DODGERS -130 Toronto +110

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News