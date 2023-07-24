MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -196 Kansas City +164 Seattle -120 at MINNESOTA +102 Texas -112 at HOUSTON -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON OFF Colorado OFF at MILWAUKEE -122 Cincinnati +104 at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF at SAN DIEGO -250 Pittsburgh +205

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF San Francisco OFF at PHILADELPHIA -130 Baltimore +110 at LA DODGERS -130 Toronto +110

