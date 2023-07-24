MLB
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-196
|Kansas City
|+164
|Seattle
|-120
|at MINNESOTA
|+102
|Texas
|-112
|at HOUSTON
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-122
|Cincinnati
|+104
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-250
|Pittsburgh
|+205
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-130
|Baltimore
|+110
|at LA DODGERS
|-130
|Toronto
|+110
