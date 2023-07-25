On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -136 LA Angels +116
at CLEVELAND -215 Kansas City +180
at MINNESOTA -120 Seattle +102
at HOUSTON OFF Texas OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -142 Colorado +120
at MILWAUKEE -158 Cincinnati +134
at SAN DIEGO -295 Pittsburgh +240
at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -210 Miami +176
at PHILADELPHIA -136 Baltimore +116
N.Y Mets -132 at N.Y YANKEES +112
at BOSTON OFF Atlanta OFF
Chicago Cubs -116 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -102
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Oakland OFF
at LA DODGERS -168 Toronto +142

