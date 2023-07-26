On Air: Federal News Network
The Associated Press
July 26, 2023 12:55 am
MLB
Wednesday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at MINNESOTA
-136
Seattle
+116

at CLEVELAND
-198
Kansas City
+166

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -130 Colorado +110
at MILWAUKEE -152 Cincinnati +128
St. Louis OFF at ARIZONA OFF
at SAN DIEGO -198 Pittsburgh +166

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -166 Miami +140
at LA DODGERS -148 Toronto +126
Baltimore -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102
at N.Y YANKEES -152 N.Y Mets +128
Atlanta -162 at BOSTON +136
Chicago Cubs -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108
at SAN FRANCISCO -182 Oakland +155

Top Stories