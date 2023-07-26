MLB
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-136
|Seattle
|+116
|at CLEVELAND
|-198
|Kansas City
|+166
|LA Angels
|-116
|at DETROIT
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-188
|Texas
|+158
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-130
|Colorado
|+110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-152
|Cincinnati
|+128
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|-198
|Pittsburgh
|+166
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-166
|Miami
|+140
|at LA DODGERS
|-148
|Toronto
|+126
|Baltimore
|-120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+102
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-152
|N.Y Mets
|+128
|Atlanta
|-162
|at BOSTON
|+136
|Chicago Cubs
|-126
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+108
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-182
|Oakland
|+155
