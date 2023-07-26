MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -136 Seattle +116 at CLEVELAND -198 Kansas City +166 LA Angels -116 at DETROIT -102 at HOUSTON -188 Texas +158

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -130 Colorado +110 at MILWAUKEE -152 Cincinnati +128 St. Louis OFF at ARIZONA OFF at SAN DIEGO -198 Pittsburgh +166

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -166 Miami +140 at LA DODGERS -148 Toronto +126 Baltimore -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102 at N.Y YANKEES -152 N.Y Mets +128 Atlanta -162 at BOSTON +136 Chicago Cubs -126 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +108 at SAN FRANCISCO -182 Oakland +155

