MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Angels -154 at DETROIT +130 LA Angels -118 at DETROIT +100 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -116 Cleveland -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -196 Washington +164 Chicago Cubs -110 at ST. LOUIS -106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.