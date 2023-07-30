On Air: Federal News Network
MLB
Monday
American League

FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE

at N.Y YANKEES
OFF
Tampa Bay
OFF

at TORONTO
OFF
Baltimore
OFF

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at TORONTO OFF Baltimore OFF
at HOUSTON OFF Cleveland OFF
Boston -125 at SEATTLE +106

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI OFF Philadelphia OFF
at WASHINGTON OFF Milwaukee OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -153 Cincinnati +133
San Diego -183 at COLORADO +155
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Arizona OFF

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA OFF LA Angels OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

