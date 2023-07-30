MLB
Monday
American League
FAVORITE
LINE
UNDERDOG
LINE
at N.Y YANKEES
OFF
Tampa Bay
OFF
at TORONTO
OFF
Baltimore
OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-153
|Cincinnati
|+133
|San Diego
|-183
|at COLORADO
|+155
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|LA Angels
|OFF
