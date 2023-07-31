On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
July 31, 2023 12:52 am
< a min read
      

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at TORONTO -144 Baltimore +122
at HOUSTON -190 Cleveland +160
at SEATTLE -136 Boston +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -118 at MIAMI +100
Milwaukee -198 at WASHINGTON +166
Cincinnati -120 at CHICAGO CUBS +102
San Diego -215 at COLORADO +180
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Arizona OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -235 LA Angels +194

Top Stories