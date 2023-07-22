Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles Saturday

Baltimore Orioles (59-38, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (61-40, second in the AL East) St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 7.33 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -188, Orioles +159; over/under is 8 runs

Baltimore Orioles (59-38, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (61-40, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-2, 7.33 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (11-1, 2.56 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -188, Orioles +159; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has a 61-40 record overall and a 36-16 record in home games. The Rays have hit 148 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

Baltimore is 29-18 on the road and 59-38 overall. The Orioles have a 41-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the eighth time these teams meet this season. The Orioles are ahead 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with a .319 batting average, and has 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI. Luke Raley is 8-for-33 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 16 doubles and 13 home runs for the Orioles. Jordan Westburg is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two triples and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles: 7-3, .251 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.