Tigers and Angels postponed due to forecasted severe weather

DAVE HOGG
July 26, 2023 2:37 pm
DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to forecasted severe weather.

The announcement was made 4 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch, easing fears of a traffic jam because of a Beyonce concert set to be occur simultaneously at adjacent Ford Field.

The game will be played as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday starting at 1:10 pm. The Tigers are expected to start right-hander Michael Lorenzen (5-6, 3.49 ERA) and righty Matt Manning (3-1, 3.19) while the Angels pitch left-hander Patrick Sandoval (5-7, 4.16) and righty Chase Silseth (2-1, 4.44).

No announcement was immediately made about which pitchers would start the first game.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

