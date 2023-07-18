Top overall draft pick Paul Skenes gets record $9.2 million signing bonus from Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Right-hander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed Tuesday to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus. The amount is the highest for a drafted player, topping the $8,416,300 Detroit agreed to with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in 2021. Skenes helped LSU to this year’s NCAA title after transferring from Air Force. He was selected Most Outstanding Player of... READ MORE

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Right-hander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed Tuesday to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus.

The amount is the highest for a drafted player, topping the $8,416,300 Detroit agreed to with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in 2021.

Skenes helped LSU to this year’s NCAA title after transferring from Air Force. He was selected Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series after going 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 19 starts with 209 strikeouts in 122 2/3. innings.

“It was a pretty easy decision, with the organization and the people that are here,” Skenes said. “I was very comfortable wanting to come here. It was overall, a very easy offer, in my opinion, to take.”

Skenes’ first step as a professional player will be to report to the Pirates’ spring training complex in Bradenton, Florida. The Pirates will then decide when and where Skenes will make his debut.

General manager Ben Cherington said Skenes could win up pitching in the minor leagues this season or possibly in the Arizona Fall League.

“I think in terms of my stuff, I think I’m very close,” Skenes said when asked if he thought he was ready to jump directly to the major leagues. “It’s a different game, and I’ve never obviously been on a big league field. I’m going to do everything I can to get there as soon as possible and whatever that takes physically, mentally, whatever it is, I’m going do whatever it takes to get there as soon as possible There are different challenges, and I think it’s a lot more demanding than college.”

Skenes spent two years at Air Force as a two-way player, pitching and catching. He concentrated just on pitching once he got to LSU.

Neither Skenes nor Cherington ruled out Skenestrying to be both pitcher and hitter in pro ball.

“We’ll see,” Skenes said with a smile “I think that’s something we have to decide. We’ll see, that’s a different set of challenges.”

Pittsburgh is in a youth movement and started six rookies Monday night in an 11-0 loss to Cleveland. The franchise has not been to the World Series since 1979 or won a postseason series since 1992.

“I’m excited about the opportunity and looking forward to being a big part of a group that is going to win the World Series,” Skenes said.

