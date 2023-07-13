On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Vondrousova tops Svitolina to become the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon in 60 years

HOWARD FENDRICH
July 13, 2023 9:56 am
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded women’s finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963, eliminating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday by reeling off seven consecutive games in one stretch and then holding on for the victory.

Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 43rd. She reached the second Grand Slam final of her career after getting that far as a teenager at the 2019 French Open.

On Saturday, Vondrousova will face No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur, the 2022 runner-up at Wimbledon.

Top Stories