On Air: Security Clearance Insecurity
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Women’s World Cup warm-up game between Ireland-Colombia abandoned after 20 minutes

The Associated Press
July 14, 2023 8:47 am
< a min read
      

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A warm-up game between Ireland and Colombia ahead of the Women’s World Cup was abandoned after only 20 minutes Friday because of what the Irish said was the “overly physical” nature of the match.

Ireland said in a statement the behind-closed-doors game in Brisbane was called off after consultation with match officials, and the team then held a full training session on the field instead.

British media reported that Ireland player...

READ MORE

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A warm-up game between Ireland and Colombia ahead of the Women’s World Cup was abandoned after only 20 minutes Friday because of what the Irish said was the “overly physical” nature of the match.

Ireland said in a statement the behind-closed-doors game in Brisbane was called off after consultation with match officials, and the team then held a full training session on the field instead.

British media reported that Ireland player Denise O’Sullivan was taken to the hospital with a shin injury sustained during the match, and that two Colombia players received yellow cards in the opening 19 minutes.

No match details were immediately available. Media were reportedly not allowed to attend the game.

        Insight by Absolute Software: During this exclusive CISO Handbook webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday and guest Benjamin Koshy of the Indian Health Service will explore cybersecurity initiatives and modernization at IHS. In addition, Torsten George of Absolute Software will provide an industry perspective.

The World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand starts July 20.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|20 USAG Wiesbaden/Clay Kaserne Technology...
7|20 MAS Office Hours
7|20 Corporate Gray Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories