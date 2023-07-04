On Air: Federal News Network
Yankees look to keep home win streak going, host the Orioles

The Associated Press
July 4, 2023 4:00 am
2 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (49-34, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (47-38, third in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.66 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (3-6, 4.37 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -122, Orioles +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Baltimore Orioles.

New York is 47-38 overall and 26-19 in home games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.65 ERA, which ranks third in MLB play.

Baltimore is 49-34 overall and 23-16 in road games. The Orioles rank eighth in the AL with 96 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Yankees hold a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 36 extra base hits (21 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). Adley Rutschman is 10-for-40 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .255 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Jordan Westburg: day-to-day (hand), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hip), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), James McCann: 10-Day IL (ankle), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Top Stories