Yankees pitcher Cordero is suspended for the rest of the season under MLB’s domestic violence policy

The Associated Press
July 5, 2023 1:30 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport’s domestic violence policy.

MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason.

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the...

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees’ Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB’s discipline and “there is no justification for domestic violence.”

New York pitcher Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched MLB’s 24th perfect game.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Top Stories