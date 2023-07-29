Yankees try to end road slide, play the Orioles

New York Yankees (54-49, fifth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (63-40, first in the AL East) Baltimore; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (6-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Orioles: Tyler Wells (7-5, 3.65 ERA, .99 WHIP, 110 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Orioles -122, Yankees +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit the Baltimore Orioles looking to end a five-game road slide.

Baltimore has a 63-40 record overall and a 31-20 record at home. The Orioles have gone 28-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 54-49 record overall and a 22-25 record in road games. The Yankees have gone 36-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Orioles hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 45 extra base hits (26 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). Adley Rutschman is 8-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 RBI while hitting .290 for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 11-for-40 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .205 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by four runs

Yankees: 4-6, .207 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Aaron Hicks: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cedric Mullins: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Mychal Givens: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Keegan Akin: 15-Day IL (back), Austin Voth: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

