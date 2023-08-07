On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

7 fans of Brazil’s Corinthians soccer team have been killed in a bus crash, dozens wounded

Associated Press
August 20, 2023 12:32 pm
< a min read
      

SAO PAULO (AP) — A bus carrying fans of the Brazilian soccer team Corinthians crashed Sunday following a match in the city of Belo Horizonte, killing at least seven people and injuring 36 others, police said.

The seven dead were members of a club of supporters of Corinthians called Gavioes da Fiel. They had traveled from the city of Taubaté in northeast Sao Paulo state to watch their team’s 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro in...

READ MORE

SAO PAULO (AP) — A bus carrying fans of the Brazilian soccer team Corinthians crashed Sunday following a match in the city of Belo Horizonte, killing at least seven people and injuring 36 others, police said.

The seven dead were members of a club of supporters of Corinthians called Gavioes da Fiel. They had traveled from the city of Taubaté in northeast Sao Paulo state to watch their team’s 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro in a Brazilian championship game Saturday evening.

Passengers told local media the bus lost its breaks and flipped over trying to avoid a head on crash with another bus.

Corinthians said in a statement it will give support to families of the victims. Other Brazilian clubs also expressed their sorrow for the accident as did President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is also a fan of the club.

        Federal News Network's Workplace Reimagined: Are you ready for success in a hybrid world? Join us August 28 to hear federal and industry human capital and technology experts share advice, tactics and success stories about thriving in a hybrid world.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Media News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|27 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
8|27 NASTD 2023 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories