On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

American Sha’Carri Richardson caps comeback by winning wild 100 meters at worlds

EDDIE PELLS
August 21, 2023 4:06 pm
< a min read
      

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100-meter world title Monday, outsprinting a star-studded field to take a gold medal two years after a positive marijuana test derailed her Olympic dreams.

Running on the far outside in Lane 9, Richardson finished in 10.65 seconds to match the year’s best time and set the world-championship record.

She beat Shericka Jackson of Jamaica by .07 seconds and five-time champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce by .12.

___

        Insight by Emergent 360: As their infrastructures become increasingly complex, federal CISOs look to automation as a critical tool in navigating the onslaught of threats. In our exclusive ebook, CISOs from ICE, Labor, NGA and Pacific Northwest National Lab share strategies.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

8|27 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
8|27 NASTD 2023 Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories